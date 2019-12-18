House on eve of historic impeachment vote

More
Trump said he was not going to be watching as the House votes Wednesday on the articles of impeachment against him.
3:43 | 12/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for House on eve of historic impeachment vote

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:43","description":"Trump said he was not going to be watching as the House votes Wednesday on the articles of impeachment against him.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67788157","title":"House on eve of historic impeachment vote","url":"/WNT/video/house-eve-historic-impeachment-vote-67788157"}