House panel probes COVID-19 origins

All three witnesses invited to the first hearing of the GOP-led panel argued that the virus was a result of an accidental lab leak in Wuhan, China.

March 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live