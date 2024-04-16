House Speaker Mike Johnson risks backlash for bill with aid to Ukraine, Israel

House Speaker Mike Johnson took a bold step to pass aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, which had been stalled in a political fight in Washington for several months

April 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live