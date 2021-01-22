Huge fireworks conclude Biden’s inauguration

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden shared a moment Wednesday evening during a huge fireworks display that concluded Inauguration Day.
1:03 | 01/22/21

Huge fireworks conclude Biden's inauguration

