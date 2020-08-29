-
Now Playing: Protests planned in Kenosha as Rittenhouse's extradition is delayed
-
Now Playing: Wisconsin attorney general speaks to shootings, protests
-
Now Playing: TikTok stars charged for hosting house parties during pandemic
-
Now Playing: 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman sings 'Grandma's Hands'
-
Now Playing: Granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr. continues his legacy
-
Now Playing: NBA playoffs resume as the sports world continues social justice protests
-
Now Playing: Nevada confirms 1st case of person in US reinfected with COVID
-
Now Playing: Several dead, thousands still without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura
-
Now Playing: 57 years later Americans still marching for justice
-
Now Playing: How do we grow from here? 'We have the power to transform the world we live in'
-
Now Playing: The fight for equality continues long after the 1963 March on Washington
-
Now Playing: Jacob Blake’s name joins rallying cry against police brutality
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, August 28, 2020
-
Now Playing: Athletes speak out against injustice, demand reform
-
Now Playing: Melvin Gordon: ‘We have a platform, and it’s on us to use that’
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 28, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Fitness during COVID-19
-
Now Playing: 1st documented COVID-19 reinfection identified in the US