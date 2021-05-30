Hundreds gather to honor the lives lost in the Tulsa Race Massacre

More
In 1921, an angry white mob violently destroyed the Black neighborhood of Greenwood. As many as 300 people killed.
2:26 | 05/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hundreds gather to honor the lives lost in the Tulsa Race Massacre

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:26","description":"In 1921, an angry white mob violently destroyed the Black neighborhood of Greenwood. As many as 300 people killed.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77993099","title":"Hundreds gather to honor the lives lost in the Tulsa Race Massacre","url":"/WNT/video/hundreds-gather-honor-lives-lost-tulsa-race-massacre-77993099"}