Hundreds of immigrant children in limbo despite court's deadline

More
More than 1,000 parents have been reunited with the children but more than 900 were deemed ineligible.
1:46 | 07/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hundreds of immigrant children in limbo despite court's deadline

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56852146,"title":"Hundreds of immigrant children in limbo despite court's deadline","duration":"1:46","description":"More than 1,000 parents have been reunited with the children but more than 900 were deemed ineligible.","url":"/WNT/video/hundreds-immigrant-children-limbo-courts-deadline-56852146","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.