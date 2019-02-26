Transcript for Hundreds of passengers stranded on a train for over 24 hours

The race to help passengers trapped on an amtrak train since Sunday, trapped in heavy snow and downed power lines. 183 people stranded in Oregon for 37 hours with food and other supplies running out. ABC's will Carr tonight with the video from inside that train. Reporter: Tonight, a crisis averted. 183 passengers thankful to get off a train that was trapped for almost 40 hours. We are moving. And it looks totally awesome. Reporter: The train was supposed to run from Seattle to Los Angeles, but came to a screeching holt when a tree fell on the tracks in rural snow-covered Oregon. The hours passing, food started to run short. As of tonight, that was the last meal that was available. Reporter: The situation so dire, the passengers were forced to create makeshift diapers for the kids onboard. Luckily some really nice lady came in and gave me some pull ups, because I didn't know what I was going to do. Reporter: Passengers singing -- ?????? -- sleeping and posting about their plight on seeshl media. Then, nearly 50 hours after some stepped onboard, that bell sounding the toll of elation. David, as that train pulls into union station here in Portland, amtrak is offering the passengers refunds and apologies tonight. David? What an ordeal. Will, thank you.

