Hundreds of people named ‘Josh’ share a friendly fight

Armed with pool noodles at Air Park in Lincoln, Nebraska, people named “Josh” from all across the country traveled to duke it out. Four-year-old Josh Vinson Jr. was declared the winner.
1:22 | 04/29/21

