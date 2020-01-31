Hundreds protest in Grand Central over police policies

Commuters throughout New York City are expected to experience heavy delays during rush hour on Friday because of protesters who are against having police officers in the subway.
01/31/20

Transcript for Hundreds protest in Grand Central over police policies
To be index of other news major protests breaking out here in New York City at this hour protesters staging a quote data of disobedience. Against the subway clashing with police near Grand Central station crowds marching through Times Square during rush hour. Demonstrators want free subway rides in and ended the craft down on fare jumpers police making several arrests.

