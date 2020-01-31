Transcript for Hundreds protest in Grand Central over police policies

To be index of other news major protests breaking out here in New York City at this hour protesters staging a quote data of disobedience. Against the subway clashing with police near Grand Central station crowds marching through Times Square during rush hour. Demonstrators want free subway rides in and ended the craft down on fare jumpers police making several arrests.

