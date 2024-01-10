Hunter Biden makes surprise appearance at House contempt hearing

The Republican-led House Judiciary and Oversight committees voted to approve recommending Hunter Biden be held in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena.

January 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live