Transcript for Hunter Biden talks about foreign business dealings

Next, to the troubling portrait of Joe Biden's younger son. Hunter Biden opening up to "The new Yorker" magazine about his foreign business dealings and his tumultuous personal life, including struggles with addiction. All of it likely fodder for attacks on his father's battle for the white house. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: In the incredibly candid interview with "The new Yorker," 49-year-old hunter Biden lays bare his struggle with drugs and alcohol, recounting this moment at his father's rally in Philadelphia back in may. The Biden family is ready. Sand we will do this as we always have, as a family. Reporter: Hunter Biden noticeably absent that day, telling the "New Yorker," "It's heartbreaking for me. It's killing me and it's killing him. Dad says, 'be here.' mom says, 'be here.' but at what cost?" Hunter says he skipped the rally because he'd become the subject of negative stories. Now, in wrenching detail, he opens up about his spiral into addiction, including at least five trips to rehab. "There's addiction in every family," he says. "I was in that darkness. I was in that tunnel, it's a never-ending tunnel. You don't get rid of it. You figure out how to deal with it." He shares multiple harrowing experiences, from trying to smoke crack by stuffing it into a cigarette, from getting discharged from the naval reserves after testing positive for cocaine, to having a gun pointed at his head while trying to buy drugs in a homeless encampment. And he says he relapsed after the 2015 death of his older brother, beau. Soon after, he also struck up a brief romantic relationship with beau's widow. Then, in may, hunter Biden proposed to another woman, after knowing her for just one week. Did your son hunter get married? Yes. Yes, he did? Reporter: And then there's the matter of hunter Biden's business dealings. Questions if he leveraged his father's name to win business in Ukraine and China, where he hunter accompanied his father on a official trip in 2013. President trump is calling for investigation. There has been no evidence Joe Biden used his influence to help his son. Hunter says he and his dad only once his dad asked him about Ukraine. "Dad said, I hope you know what you're doing, and I said, I do." And linsey Davis is with us he seemed away he could be a liability. Reporter: And it is clear they are trying to get ahead of all of this. Critics are already asking questions about hunter and his business ties. Linsey, thank you. There is still much more

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.