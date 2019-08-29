Transcript for Hurricane Dorian could strengthen to Category 4 storm

Tonight, Dorian is shaping up to be one of the strongest hurricanes to strike the Florida coast in years. ABC's rob Marciano starts us off. Rob, good evening. Reporter: Good evening, Tom. Hurrane Dorian 800 miles over the open waters of the atlantic ocean with a lot of warm water and time to get better organized, and it is doing juf that. Here's the satellite picture, 85-mile-per-hour winds. It has tropical storm force winds that range 120 miles across. But it's heading into an area that has low wind shear and warm waters. That combination is going to allow it to strengthen. That high pressure is going to scoot it off to the west toward the U.S. Here's the forecast track and timing. It's slowed a little bit. By Sunday, early Monday, it's just off the coastline as a category 4 storm with 130-mile-an-hour winds. Likely making landfall Monday or Tuesday. But a lot of uncertainty here. The two most reliable computer models, the European model and the gfs, the gfs comes here and goes north, the European goes to Miami and scoots up the coastline. They're going to launch extra weather balloons tonight, more recon aircraft so the confidence in the forecast should increase, but a high impact storm is likely to come to Florida, so, residents here need to be prepared. Rob Marciano and his team tracking the storm. As we said, Florida is in a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.