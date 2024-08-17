Hurricane Ernesto batters Bermuda

The hurricane's impact is also being felt up and down the East Coast with waves reaching eight feet. Officials warn of dangerous rip currents along the entire Eastern Seaboard.

August 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live