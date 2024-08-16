Hurricane Ernesto bears down on Bermuda

At least 36 hours of dangerous weather conditions are expected. Now a Category 2 hurricane, Ernesto is also kicking up rip currents and high surf along the East Coast of the U.S.

August 16, 2024

