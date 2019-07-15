Transcript for Hurricane that hit Louisiana dumping rain on parts of the US

And now to the state of emergency after hurricane Barry, slamming into the U.S. And still on the move tonight. Torrential rain and flash flood watches in several states. All the way up to Illinois. Meteorologist rob Marciano is in the storm zone with the rescues and where this hits next. Reporter: Barry slamming into the Louisiana coast as a cat-1 hurricane, packing winds strong enough to rip off roofs. Eddie, call 911! Reporter: And forcing daring helicopter rescues of the stranded. Tonight, remnants of Barry are dumping tremendous rains across a wide swath of the heartland. Take a look at this water. Two days after hurricane Barry made landfall, this lake is still angry. Waves crashing against this seawall. Now the cleanup begins. Now, as crews race to restore power in Louisiana, the flood threat is rising in other areas. You can't seven see the road down there. Look at that. Reporter: And the impacts of Barry turning deadly on Florida's beaches Sunday. They're going to be multiple subjects in the water. Reporter: Panama City beachgoers forming a human chain to help swimmers caught in a strong rip current. One person was killed. First responders saying the calls were coming in nonstop. David, that flood threat, that rip current risk, will diminish, but the flood threat will not. Here it is on the radar scope. Another four to five inches on top of what has already fallen and some of this will get scooped up into the northeast midweek. Rob Marciano, thank you.

