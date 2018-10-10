Transcript for Hurricane Michael hits Florida, heads for Georgia, Carolinas

And finally tonight here, from Panama City, Florida, I wanted to take a moment to show you the stark landscape that we emerged to witness outside the hotel once the storm finally passed. You can see, everywhere you look, trees have either been uprooted or simply cut in half. And this is the scene all throughout the panhandle here tonight. The recovery is just going to be staggering. And so many of these families heeded the call to go further inland, to seek shelter and so many of them, we rode out this hurricane with right here in this hotel, as the roof came crashing down right before our eyes today. Again, this was historic, a category 4 hurricane when it hit today. It is still a major hurricane tonight, as it moves across Georgia, into the Carolinas and right up into the coast. So, beware if it is coming your way. I'm David Muir in Florida. Thanks for watching. We'll see you right back here tomorrow.

