Hurricane Milton forces millions to evacuate Florida

The storm is expected to make landfall overnight Wednesday, with Tampa in its path. Tampa Bay is forecast to face a record-breaking storm surge of 10 to 15 feet.

October 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live