Transcript for Hurricane Willa on track to slam into Mexico and then drench Texas

We are watching a major hurricane at this hour. It will affect the U.S. Mainland. Right now, it's in the pacific, a cat 4 storm. Winds at 155 miles an hour. On track to slam into Mexico and then pound Texas with tropical rain, as it moves across the U.S. And this is video just in tonight, heavy rain and flash flooding already in the mountains. Just incredible. Let's get right to ginger zee, she's tracking it. That video came in just moments ago. Reporter: Yes. This is the tenth major hurricane in the eastern pacific just this season. It's been a very busy one. You can see it here, it should make landfall tomorrow evening. The track takes it inland, it could come with life threatening storm surge, up to 18 inches of rain. Then the mount Mexico shred it apart. It could pull into the hill country of Texas, dumping four inches in an area with 12 to 15 inches just last week. Ginger, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.