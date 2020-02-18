Hurry! Final hours of the Presidents Day sales

More
Major retailers are offering deals on electronics, clothing, and kitchen appliances.
1:12 | 02/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hurry! Final hours of the Presidents Day sales

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:12","description":"Major retailers are offering deals on electronics, clothing, and kitchen appliances.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69037031","title":"Hurry! Final hours of the Presidents Day sales ","url":"/WNT/video/hurry-final-hours-presidents-day-sales-69037031"}