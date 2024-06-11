ICE arrests 8 with suspected ties to ISIS

Eight suspects from Tajikistan with suspected ties to ISIS were detained in Los Angeles, Philadelphia and New York City after crossing the Southern Border into the U.S. last year and this year.

June 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live