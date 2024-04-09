Idaho man arrested for allegedly plotting attacks on churches in support of ISIS

Alexander Mercurio, 18, was arrested for attempting to provide material support to ISIS, police said. The FBI thwarted his plans to use knives, firearms and fire for attacks, authorities said.

April 9, 2024

