Now Playing: Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow appear in court for murder charges

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, May 27, 2021

Now Playing: New book details societal challenges boys and men face

Now Playing: 100 years after the terrorist attack on Black Wall Street

Now Playing: 3 Washington police officers face criminal charges

Now Playing: Battle in Senate for Jan. 6 commission

Now Playing: Vaccination sites open in some airports ahead of big travel weekend

Now Playing: New details about suspected San Jose shooter who killed 9

Now Playing: Philadelphia chaplains use boxing and bibles as a refuge in troubled neighborhood

Now Playing: Tiger Woods speaks out about his recovery

Now Playing: Vaccine Watch: Incentivizing the vaccine

Now Playing: Woman charged with assaulting flight attendant

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 27, 2021

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Americans back to shopping in stores

Now Playing: Mike Tyson reflects on the man he is today

Now Playing: What Mike Tyson said about his now-iconic face tattoo

Now Playing: Remembering Mike Tyson’s apologies to Evander Holyfield, Teddy Atlas

Now Playing: Aloe Blacc performs ‘Other Side’