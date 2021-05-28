Idaho mother deemed unfit to stand trial

Lori Vallow Daybell, who was indicted earlier this week for the murder of her two children, has been found incompetent to stand trial.
0:17 | 05/28/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Idaho mother deemed unfit to stand trial

