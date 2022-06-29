New images emerge of a deadly car bombing in eastern Ukraine

Fighting intensifies around Zaporizhzhia's nuclear power plant, and Russia is looking to block a UN Treaty that aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons while residents try to evacuate the area.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live