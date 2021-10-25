New images of Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein released

Prosecutors presented the photographs during the socialite’s sex-trafficking trial. Maxwell denies that she leveraged her lifestyle to recruit and groom girls for sex with Epstein.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live