Transcript for Images of the historic meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un

Finally was a extraordinary sight. The north Korean leader on the same stage as the president.as Ty walked side B side even Kim Jong-un realizing how rreal this all seemed. Reporter: Prent trump and Kim Jong-un meeting face-to-face. E extraordinary scene bed - beingatched all over the rld. The first handshake. President trump reaching out, squeezing Kim's arm. The two then facing cameras. Eir expressiserious. Moments later they were already smiling. Kim Jong-un noting how surreal this was making the comparison to the science fiction vie. Sittingownefore cameras and reporter a smile from Kim, a thumbs up from president trump. A nine-course lunch, beef short ribs and haagen dazs ice cream on the menu. Presidt trump offering a joke before they sat down. Getting a good picture, everybody so we look nice and handsomend thin? Perfect? Reporter: The images wed all over the world. There were cheering in south Korea. In beijing, all with the same imagn the front page. In Tokyo this newspaper's headline reads, "N Korea promises to denuclearize." President trump's signature on the left. Kim's on the right. The two men G away, Kim's hand on the president's back. Thyou for witnessing history with . I hope to see you right here tomorrow. Good night.

