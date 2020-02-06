Transcript for More images of hope amid peaceful protests

Finally tonight here, the power of listening in this time. They are the moments that provide some hope amid the pain. And tonight, the story behind two of them. In Bellevue, Washington, police chief Steve mylett and a demonstrator embracing. Tonight, the police chief explaining the power of that moment. The power of listening. I heard them, I felt them. I think they heard me, and I think they heard my voice and my heart. And the heart of everybody that stands behind me. It's dialogue like this that we learn from each other. Reporter: And we showed you that line of law enforcement in Miami and the moment it all changed. Highway patrol captain Roger Reyes, walking up to this woman, renit Holmes, hugging her. She was grateful. I love you, man. I love you man. Reporter: Tonight, both the captain and Renita know that that image has been seen by so many, and they're grateful for It was a moment of her pain. We embraced and that was a connection there and it was special. And I saw that it wasn't just one-sided. That she was caring for us as well as the protesters out there. We had a wonderful opportunity to show that love wins. Because if you look people in their eyes, you can see the hurt. Reporter: Seeing the hurt. And the hope that can come from a hug. Powerful. I hope to see you just a short time from now, 9:00 P.M. Eastern, with robin I am bill Ritter.

