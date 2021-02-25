New images of Mars and a secret message from rover

Nasa’s “Perseverance” rover captured a 360-degree panorama view of the red planet. The rover’s colorful parachute actually contained a secret message that the internet was quick to decode.
Video Transcript
Transcript for New images of Mars and a secret message from rover
And we showed you those HD images from Mars the perseverance rover landing on the service it turns out the rovers parachute actually contained a secret message. In those red and White Stripes someone online quick to crack the code of Reid's. Dare mighty things.

{"duration":"0:14","description":"Nasa’s “Perseverance” rover captured a 360-degree panorama view of the red planet. The rover’s colorful parachute actually contained a secret message that the internet was quick to decode. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76096005","title":"New images of Mars and a secret message from rover","url":"/WNT/video/images-mars-secret-message-rover-76096005"}