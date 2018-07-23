Images, video show moments before former Bush doctor fatally shot

More
Police say they are going over hundreds of hours of footage to find the person who killed the cardiologist as he rode his bike.
1:13 | 07/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Images, video show moments before former Bush doctor fatally shot

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56767897,"title":"Images, video show moments before former Bush doctor fatally shot ","duration":"1:13","description":"Police say they are going over hundreds of hours of footage to find the person who killed the cardiologist as he rode his bike. ","url":"/WNT/video/images-video-show-moments-bush-doctor-fatally-shot-56767897","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.