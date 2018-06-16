Transcript for Immigrant families continue to be separated at the border

And the teenage son was killed in thettack. The separation of families at the border. Video from health D human services, showing boy, some of them take from their parents, stay in facilities such as this one in Brownsville, Texas. Tent-like structures are ready to take in hundrs more. The president renewing his claims, blaming Democrats for his administration's new policy practice. Stephanie Ramos is on capitol hill with the latest. Reporter: Tonight, a battle brewing with the controversy of separating parents who illegally cross the border from their children. The president tweets, Democrats will fix the forced family break up. Te president doubling down after calling out Democrats in an unprecedted press conference on the white house lawn. Do you agree with children being taken away? No, I hate it. The Democrats have to change their law. That's their law. Reporter: But that's not true. It's not a Democrat passed law. It's the trump enforcement of a zero tolerance policy last month. I have put in place a zero tolerance policy. Reporter: Tonight, nearly 2,000 children have been separated at the s./mexico boarder from their points. The president suggesting he will relax the policy if he gets a concession on things like his border wall. We will have a real border. A real wall. Mexico is going to pay for it. The Democrats can come to us as they actually are, in all fairness, we are talking to them, and they C change the whole border security. We need a wall. We need border security. Reporter: The president catching heat on social media. Former CIA director Michael Hayden, a trump critic, tweeting this picture of wt looks like a Nazi concentration camp. Writing, other governments have separated mothers and children. Playg politics. The present is throwing red meat to his base when he does that. He is using children for a political purpose. It's shameful. Stephanie Ramos from capitol hill. Next week, two immigration bills will be introduced. The president indicating he will not sign a moderate version? Exactly, Tom, the president sparking confusion, threatening to beat out the bills if he doesn't get funding for the border wall. The white house is walking back the statements as they have done before saying the president will support both bills. Tom? We haveo wait to see what happens next week. Stephanie, all right. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.