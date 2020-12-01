-
Now Playing: Russian Navy ship’s passes near US warship
-
Now Playing: Massive storm system slams US
-
Now Playing: The young fighter getting the hero’s welcome he deserves
-
Now Playing: India double-decker bus and truck engulfed in flames
-
Now Playing: Man tries to abduct 6-year-old from mother’s arms at a restaurant
-
Now Playing: The Royal family in crisis mode after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle defy the Queen
-
Now Playing: Chaos in the cockpit at JFK Airport
-
Now Playing: The impeachment standoff on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Six candidates are invited to join in the 7th Democratic presidential primary debate
-
Now Playing: Thousands of Iranians pouring into the streets
-
Now Playing: Man who posed as Uber driver arrested for sexual assault
-
Now Playing: Former Mrs. Florida sentenced for stealing checks from her elderly mother
-
Now Playing: British officials request extradition of US diplomat's wife
-
Now Playing: New poll gives Bernie Sanders a lead over the Democratic field in Iowa
-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi ready to send articles of impeachment against Trump
-
Now Playing: Several states under threat of damaging thunderstorms
-
Now Playing: US announces new economic sanctions against Iran
-
Now Playing: Pamela Smart remembers husband’s murder investigation: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Pamela Smart maintains her innocence 30 years after her teen lover killed husband
-
Now Playing: Pamela Smart remains in prison though still attempting to gain freedom: Part 11