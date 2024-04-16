Indiana catches Caitlin Clark fever

Most sizes of Caitlin Clark's jersey sold out on Fanatics within an hour of the Indiana Fever selecting her as the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft on Monday.

April 16, 2024

