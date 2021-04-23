Transcript for Indonesian navy detects ‘strong magnetic force’ in search for submarine

The U.S. Navy has been call in the to help in that grim search for the Indonesian submarine that went missing with 53 sailors. Dispeering after diving to begin a torpedo grill. Late today saying they have -- an object with a strong magnetic force, but low oxygen supply. Here's Martha Raddatz tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the Indonesian Navy says one of its ships has detected an object with a strong magnetic force in the search area, but even if that turns out to be the missing submarine, which is far from clear, the chances that the 53 sailors on board survived are all but impossible. The submarine disappeared in the dark waters off the coast of the resort island of Bali more than 72 hours ago with an oxygen supply that would have been depleted hours ago. The last transmission from the submarine was a request to dive to test-fire torpedoes. A wide sheet of oil now marks the area where it began its descent. Not only is the issue running out of oxygen, but if the submarine lost power and it continued its descent, it would not be able to survive. The submarine would likely implode at 800 feet, the ocean bottom in the search area is more than twice that depth. But searchers continue to hunt for the submarine. The U.S. Sending a reconnaissance aircraft and offering underwater assets as well. It is very likely the submarine will eventually be found, but it could take weeks if not months to bring it to the surface. David? Martha, thank you. Tonight we're learning of a

