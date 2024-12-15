Several injured after devastating tornado hits California

Rare weather event hits Scotts Valley, California, when a twister made landfall, leaving behind a trail of destruction and several injured.

December 15, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live