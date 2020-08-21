At least 4 injured after fire causes refinery explosion

Firefighters say fire broke out on a barge that led to the refinery explosion in Corpus Christi, Texas, where the coast guard is searching for several people knocked into the water by the blast.
0:13 | 08/21/20

