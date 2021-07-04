2 injured, Navy suspect killed at shooting near military base in Maryland

Two people are in critical condition after a shooting near Fort Detrick on Tuesday morning. The 38-year-old suspect, who was a Navy Hospital Corpsman, was shot and killed by base personnel.
2:26 | 04/07/21

