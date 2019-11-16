Inmate claims Patrick Frazee tried to hire gang to kill witnesses

More
Patrick Frazee is accused of allegedly beating fiancé Kelsey Berreth to death with a baseball bat last Thanksgiving.
1:11 | 11/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inmate claims Patrick Frazee tried to hire gang to kill witnesses

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:11","description":"Patrick Frazee is accused of allegedly beating fiancé Kelsey Berreth to death with a baseball bat last Thanksgiving.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67054988","title":"Inmate claims Patrick Frazee tried to hire gang to kill witnesses","url":"/WNT/video/inmate-claims-patrick-frazee-hire-gang-kill-witnesses-67054988"}