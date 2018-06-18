Transcript for 3 inmates escaped jail in Illinois; 1 caught

To be index of other news and a fugitive manhunt in white county Illinois tonight drivers reported seeing Zachary shock and Johnny Tipton on the east side of the road. And running into the woods between nor city and Omaha Illinois they escaped through a whole wall. A third fugitive is back in custody tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.