Transcript for Inside Hurricane Michael

this hurricane still has several hours over these warm waters. That is very concerning. I spoke with the hurricane hunters right up in the airplane, flying right past the hurricane, measuring the storm just a short time ago. Flight director Richard henning, right here tonight. Richard, thanks for joining us. I know you've been flying up observing this hurricane from above and tell us what you've noticed so far. Well, unfortunately, David, one of the things that we are noticing is that the environment around the storm is indeed becoming more conducive for intensification. We were hoping that would not be the case, but that's bad news for the folks who live on the Florida panhandle. The storm is continuing to strengthen, with the very warm waters of the eastern gulf of Mexico, I'm afraid that the forecast of continued intensification is really likely to occur. As you watch this hurricane intensify from where you're at, Richard, what would you say to folks back here on the coastline who are preparing for this hurricane? I would really beg those people to listen to what emergency management folks are telling them. If they live in a storm surge-prone area, this is the time to leave, because this is not a storm to try to ride out. We're talking about a very, very large storm surge, and additionally, there's going to be a lot of damage inland probably from the storm because of the very high winds. Noaa flight director Richard henning with us tonight. And we want to thank our biloxi station flying with those hurricane hunters today.

