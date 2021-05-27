Inspirational UPS driver shares message

Jake Pratt of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, worked hard to be hired full-time at UPS. Prat, who has Down syndrome, inspired his UPS team to start a scholarship fund in his honor.
1:18 | 05/27/21

