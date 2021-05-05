Investigation into deadly plane crash begins

A small plane slammed into a home in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, late Tuesday, killing four, including a 2-year-old.
0:16 | 05/05/21

To the index into that deadly plane crash in Hattiesburg Mississippi small plane slamming into a home three people on board and one person in the house killed. The true year old child among the victims the plane had taken off from Wichita Falls, Texas roughly about 560. Miles way.

