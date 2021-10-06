Investigation underway after Pennsylvania fire causes townhouses to collapse

More
Authorities say officers confronted a homeowner with a gun who went back inside. They say they heard a series of explosions that started the fire and that the man may have stayed inside.
0:17 | 06/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Investigation underway after Pennsylvania fire causes townhouses to collapse

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"Authorities say officers confronted a homeowner with a gun who went back inside. They say they heard a series of explosions that started the fire and that the man may have stayed inside.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78208793","title":"Investigation underway after Pennsylvania fire causes townhouses to collapse ","url":"/WNT/video/investigation-underway-pennsylvania-fire-townhouses-collapse-78208793"}