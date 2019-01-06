Transcript for Investigators continue to search for what motivated the Virginia Beach shooter

Thank you. The prime suspect in the deadly shooting described as, quote, a nice guy by a coworker and showing no signs of the violence to come. Officials searching the home after the rampage. Friends, neighbors and coworkers wondering how someone they thought they knew could just snap. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight investigators are still trying to figure out what motivated 40-year-old Dewayne craddock to bust into the government office building where he'd worked as an engineer for the public utility company for the last 15 years and open fire. Police going the his home today that appeared to be equipped with cameras in the windows. Investigators say they recovered two legally purchased .45 caliber handguns, high capacity magazines, a silencer and more weapons in his home, all purchased by the former Virginia national guardsman. Tonight neighbors telling us he kept to himself. Whenever we had a conversation it was quick, short, and to the point, and he always went right inside. Holidays never saw him, his mom. Never saw anything, no visitors. Reporter: One of his coworkers stunned. I talked to Dewayne just before I left. As far as I know I was probably one of the last people to talk to him. It was a normal, hi, how you doing? Have a good weekend thing, and I left. There was absolutely no sign of anything different about him. Reporter: Authorities still questioning whether he was targeting anyone or just lashing out. I don't want to speculate. The shooter's motives. Obviously there was some background there that precipitated his actions. Pray right now for just comfort and peace. Reporter: Tonight the grief taking a toll on the community. None of them deserved any of this. I'm so sorry for the families. Stephanie Ramos joins us live from the police department which is near the scene of that massacre. Police plan to question those close to the shooter now? Reporter: That's exactly right, Tom. Police say they plan on questioning the shooter's parents. Here at the police department you can see a makeshift memorial is growing just 200 yards from where the shooting took place. Trying to get a sense tonight of what set that man off.

