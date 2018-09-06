Transcript for Investigators say a local utility company caused last year's California wildfires

utility company is to blame for last year's California wildfires. Those images in wine country, 44 people killed, nearly 1,000 structures destroyed. Authorities say pacific gas utility poles started a dozen of those cases. The utility company is blaming drought and extreme heat. To Washington state, you don't want to be these customers, picking up their coffee and doughnuts W a truck comes barrelling into the doughnut slope. A woman barely missed. And a different kind of run-in for a Home Depot worker in Florida. That is a pet monkey left in a truck by a customer, despite the leash that you see there, it got out of that truck, the worker was on break. She said the monkey jumped on her neck and she was bit twice. And up next, the traffic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.