Investigators say a local utility company caused last year's California wildfires

More
Plus, a truck crashed into a donut shop in Washington State, almost striking the shop's customers.
0:57 | 06/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Investigators say a local utility company caused last year's California wildfires
utility company is to blame for last year's California wildfires. Those images in wine country, 44 people killed, nearly 1,000 structures destroyed. Authorities say pacific gas utility poles started a dozen of those cases. The utility company is blaming drought and extreme heat. To Washington state, you don't want to be these customers, picking up their coffee and doughnuts W a truck comes barrelling into the doughnut slope. A woman barely missed. And a different kind of run-in for a Home Depot worker in Florida. That is a pet monkey left in a truck by a customer, despite the leash that you see there, it got out of that truck, the worker was on break. She said the monkey jumped on her neck and she was bit twice. And up next, the traffic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55777016,"title":"Investigators say a local utility company caused last year's California wildfires","duration":"0:57","description":"Plus, a truck crashed into a donut shop in Washington State, almost striking the shop's customers. ","url":"/WNT/video/investigators-local-utility-company-caused-years-california-wildfires-55777016","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.