Investigators make arrest in 25-year-old cold case

More
Authorities used the same technology that helped detectives make an arrest in the Golden State Killer case.
1:36 | 06/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Investigators make arrest in 25-year-old cold case

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56185106,"title":"Investigators make arrest in 25-year-old cold case","duration":"1:36","description":"Authorities used the same technology that helped detectives make an arrest in the Golden State Killer case.","url":"/WNT/video/investigators-make-arrest-25-year-cold-case-56185106","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.