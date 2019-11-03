Investigators racing to analyze flight recorders from fatal plane crash

More
The 157 victims, who were killed when Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 fell from the sky, come from 35 different countries, including the United States.
3:19 | 03/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Investigators racing to analyze flight recorders from fatal plane crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61615189,"title":"Investigators racing to analyze flight recorders from fatal plane crash","duration":"3:19","description":"The 157 victims, who were killed when Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 fell from the sky, come from 35 different countries, including the United States.","url":"/WNT/video/investigators-racing-analyze-flight-recorders-fatal-plane-crash-61615189","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.