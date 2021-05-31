Investigators search for missing boy in Iowa

Xavior Harrelson, who is 11 years old and about 4-foot-8, was last seen near his home in Poweshiek County, Iowa, Thursday morning wearing a red T-shirt and blue pajama pants.
1:15 | 05/31/21

