Investigators suspect arsonist in Central Park

Firefighters spotted 10 brush fires, and smoke was seen rising above the park. Investigators believe the fires were deliberately set, but no injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live