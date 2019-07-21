Transcript for Iran releases video of the moment it seized a British tanker

Tara, thank you. Overseas now, the rising tensions in the gulf. Iran releasing footage of the moment it seized a British tanker. The British accusing Iran of risking an international crisis. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, new details on that dramatic capture of a British flagged oil tanker in the strait of hormuz. New video released by Iran appears to show the empty deck of the British vessel, and an Iranian flag hoisted from the ship's bridge. The 23-person crew nowhere to be seen. Iranian speedboats seen circling the British tanker near the Iranian port where it's being held. In this newly obtained audio, listen to the exchange between the crews. If you obey, you will be safe. Stena impero, this is British warship foxtrot 236. You are ordered, change your course to 360, 360 degrees immediately. Reporter: The ship was captured Friday as masked Iranian commandos dropped down in from a helicopter to the tanker. The British government says Iranians call this retaliation for the uk's July 4th seizure of an Iranian tanker it believed was headed to Syria, a breach of eu sanctions. They see this as a tit-for-tat situation following grace one being detained in gibraltar. Nothing could be further from the truth. Reporter: Iranians say Brits boarded their ship just as dramatically. Stephanie, joining us live from Washington. We're hearing from your report, Iran saying that seizure is payback? Reporter: That's right. A top Iranian official hinting the seizing is indeed retaliation. The revolutionary guard's response, he says, was appropriate. Tom? Stephanie, thank you.

