Transcript for Iran threatens to violate the 2015 nuclear deal due to US sanctions

We are also following breaking news, just as we came on the air tonight, word the U.S. Is sending 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East amid these rising tensions with Iran. And tonight, the new threat from Iran. That country saying within ten days, it will exceed the limit of its your rain yaum stockpile, violating the nuclear deal. That deal, the U.S. Had already pulled out of. And tonight, the Pentagon now claiming it has new evidence prooving Iran was behind the attacks on two oil tankers. U.S. Central command releasing new images of a revolutionary guard patrol near one of the tankers what does this all mean, as the U.S. Sends these troops? ABC's Martha Raddatz tonight with late reporting. Reporter: It is a threat that could unquestionably bring Iran and the U.S. Closer to confrontation. Iran saying in ten days it will violate the joint 2015 nuclear deal by exceeding the limits on nuclear fuel, unless Europeans provide relief from crippling sanctions. But the U.S., which withdrew from the deal last year, fired back, calling Iran's threat "Nuclear blackmail," saying "President trump has made it clear that he will never allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons." Although the additional 1,000 forces the U.S. Is sending are said to be defensive purposes, largely reconnaissance and surveillance. And today, more images now declassified from that tanker attack in the gulf of Oman, which officials say shows close up the Iranian revolutionary guard corps removing an unexploded mine from one of the tankers. But thus far, no evidence has been released publicly of the Iranians placing the mines on the ships. The military sales saying the Iranians attempted to shoot down a U.S. Drone that was tracking one of the tankers, but the Iranian surface to air missile, they say, missed by nearly a mile. Both the U.S. And Iran are thumping their chest, they're trying to show that they're tough enough, if it comes to blows, that they can take it. But neither wants to step across the line and actually have it come to a military conflict. Another week of this. Martha with us live. And you reported on the additional U.S. Troops being and tonight, the Europeans saying they need more evidence to convince them the Iranians were behind all this? Reporter: They do, David. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo has said the evidence against Iran and the attacks is unmistakable. But the European union wants further investigation. David? All right, we'll see you tomorrow night here, Martha,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.